HEPA filter VCS 3

Our HEPA 12 high-performance filter reliably removes up to 99.5% of even the smallest of particles, fungal spores, bacteria and allergens, such as mite excrement or pollen, from the exhaust air.

The HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1998) reliably and safely traps the finest dirt, such as pollen or allergy-triggering particles, from the air. It is so efficient that the exhaust air from the vacuum cleaner is in fact cleaner than the air in the room in the first place. We recommend replacing the filter once a year.

Features and benefits
Removes particles, fungal spores, bacteria and allergens such as mite excrement and pollen
Quick and easy to change
Multi-cyclone technology for a long service life
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 83 x 83 x 23
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Interiors
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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