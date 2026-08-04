Hose reel attachment kit for HD petrol machines, 30 m

Hose reel attachment kit for installation on the machine, incl. connection hose for the machine HP outlet. Rotatable under pressure with EASY!Lock connection.

Hose reel kit for mounting on unit. The perfect solution for safe and space-saving high-pressure hose storage. Connects to high-pressure cleaner. Also rotates under pressure. Connector: 22 x 1.5.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 30
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 9.4

Scope of supply

  • Hose reel
  • Connection hose
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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