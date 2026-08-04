Hose reel attachment kit for HDS compact class, 20 m
Hose reel attachment kit for installation on the machine. For secure and space-saving storage of the high-pressure hoses (with a connection hose for the machine high-pressure outlet). Rotatable under pressure with connection for male coupling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|20
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.4
Scope of supply
- Hose reel
- Connection hose
Accessories
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