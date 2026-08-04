iSolar 400 Advanced

iSolar 400 brush for water flow rate of 700-1,000 l/h. The water-driven disc brush with a width of 400 mm cleans small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems. Also perfect for use on elevated systems.

The iSolar 400 water-driven disc brush is designed for high-pressure cleaners with a water flow rate of 700 to 1,000 l/h. The brush has a working width of 400 mm and is especially suited to cleaning smaller to medium-sized photovoltaic systems. Thanks to its light weight and easy handling, even elevated systems can be conveniently cleaned.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 700 / 1000
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connection thread M 18
Diameter (mm) 400
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.6
Application areas
  • Cleaning of solar panel systems
Accessories
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