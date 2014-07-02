Mattress nozzle

Special mattress nozzle for vacuuming mattresses and hard-to-reach areas in the bed area.

Special mattress nozzle for vacuuming bed, mattress and pillows, as well as hard-to-reach areas in the bedroom area. Because a lot of dust gathers in the surrounding area of the bed, which builds up in the textile surfaces and can trigger allergies. The practical crevice nozzle removes the majority of the dust and also gets into corners that are difficult to access. And mites and dust no longer stand a chance.

Features and benefits
Nozzle matches shape of mattresses
  • Thoroughly removes dirt from mattresses better than conventional upholstery tools
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 170 x 103 x 40
Application areas
  • Mattresses
