Roller brush, standard bristles, black

Soft roller brush with a length of 508 mm and standard black polyamide bristles for all common applications.

Roller brush with a length of 508 mm. The roller is equipped with black 29 mm plastic bristles. Bristle diameter: 0.30 mm. Please take into account that two brushes are required for cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Brush length (mm) 508
Hardness grade medium-hard
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 515 x 100 x 100
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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