Sand and wet-blasting kit

Sand and wet-blasting kit for removing rust, paint and stubborn dirt using Kärcher abrasive.

Sand and wet-blasting kit for removing rust, paint and stubborn dirt using Kärcher abrasive. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Sand and wet blasting using a pressure washer
  • Improved cleaning power.
Especially powerful
  • Removes rust, paint and stubborn dirt.
Full cleaning power
  • Targeted cleaning of stubborn dirt.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 1.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 525 x 110 x 100
Application areas
  • Removal of rust and paint
  • Even stubborn dirt
