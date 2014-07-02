Switchable wet and dry floor nozzle with integrated parking nib

Switchable wet and dry vacuum nozzle for perfect dirt intake. Easy adaptation to wet or dry dirt using foot switch. For all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

Whether dry or wet, fine or coarse dirt - the switchable wet and dry vacuum nozzle ensures a perfect dirt intake and impresses with optimal sliding behaviour thanks to lateral rollers. It can also be adapted quickly and easily to wet and dry dirt by means of a foot switch. Includes practical parking nib for fast and comfortable intermediate parking of suction pipe and floor nozzle during breaks in work.

Features and benefits
Optimum dirt intake for dry and wet vacuum cleaning thanks to two integrated brush strips and/or squeegees
Convenient adaptation to respective type of dirt thanks to practical foot switch
Little effort required when vacuuming thanks to very good sliding properties due to lateral rollers
Built-in parking nib for storing floor nozzle on the device
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 260 x 70 x 124
Application areas
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Terrace
  • Paths
  • Entrance area
  • Hobby room
  • Cellar
  • Garage
  • Workshop
  • Renovation
  • Liquids
