Vario Power Jet Short 360° VP 145 S for K 2 – K 4
VP 145 S: The Vario Power Jet Short 360° with infinitely variable pressure regulation and adjustable 360° joint is ideal for cleaning areas that are difficult to reach.
VP 145 S: The lightweight Vario Power Jet Short 360° with infinitely variable pressure regulation and flexible and adjustable 360° joint is ideal for cleaning areas that are difficult to reach.
Features and benefits
Continuous adjustment
- The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Time saving
- No need to change spray lance.
Flexible joint
- Adjustable 360° joint
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|166 x 42 x 62
Application areas
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Wheel housing
- Flower tubs
- Rubbish bins