WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wash brush

Particularly versatile thanks to its clever combination: The WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wash brush combines a foam jet, high-pressure flat spray nozzle and a soft brush in a single product.

Cleverly combined: The WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wash brush combines three important functions in a single product. Apply foam, loosen stubborn dirt with a high-pressure flat spray or work particularly thoroughly yet carefully with a soft brush – everything is possible without having to change the accessories even once. The required function is selected with a lever in the grip area of the brush. This means that the wash brush is particularly versatile, saves time, is comfortable and always guarantees perfect cleaning results – even on delicate surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. The integrated detergent tank allows users to work for longer without refilling.

Features and benefits
3-in-1 product – combines three essential cleaning functions: Foam jet, high-pressure flat spray and wash brush
  • A wide range of application options thanks to the combination of essential functions.
  • Added convenience for thorough and efficient cleaning.
Quick and intuitive selection of the required function with a lever in the grip area of the brush
  • Intuitive function selection. 
  • Efficient cleaning without having to change accessories.
Detergent tank integrated in the brush head
  • Powerful foam removes even stubborn dirt quickly and thoroughly.
  • Enables users to work for longer without refilling. This saves time.
Wash brush with soft bristles, suitable for many different surfaces
  • Gentle cleaning even of delicate surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 377 x 264 x 223
Videos
Application areas
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Blinds/roller shutters
  • Garage doors
  • Vehicles
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Conservatories
  • Balcony claddings
  • Windowsills
  • Privacy screen elements
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited