Wheel washing brush

Wheel washing brush for effective cleaning also in difficult to reach areas. Uniform 360° water distribution for a perfect cleaning result.

Wheel washing brush with all-round bristles ensures extremely effective cleaning. Brush reaches difficult to reach areas and gets into the smallest gaps for thoroughly wheels or spokes. Uniform 360° water distribution for dissolving and flushing away the dirt. Quality bristles provide for a gentle and efficient cleaning action. Excellent all-round cleaning results. Includes union nut for secure spray gun connection and ergonomic handle for ease of use. In brief: The ideal solution for shiny clean wheels and spokes. Wheel washing brush suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Uniform water distribution over 360°
  • Cleans evenly and removes stubborn dirt.
High-quality brushes
  • Efficient and gentle cleaning action
Cleaning agent application
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Rotating brushes
  • Effortless cleaning in hard to reach places and small gaps
Wheel Wash Brush
  • For all motor vehicle types
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 422 x 80 x 101
Application areas
  • Wheels
