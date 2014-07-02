Bike cleaner RM 44 G, 500ml
To manually clean motorbikes. Gently and effectively removes typical dirt such as brake dust, tyre wear, insects, mud and oil. A dream to use thanks to the sticky gel formula.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 240
Product
- Improved power formula – particularly effective even on stubborn brake dust
- Gel formula ensures perfect adhesion for easy use
- Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- P101 If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P103 Read label before use.
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
Application areas
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles