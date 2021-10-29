Cleaning drains without chemicals

Cleaning drains: What really works

Grease and food residues in the kitchen, soap, care products and hair in the bathroom: Every day, material flows through the drains which, over time, forms deposits in the pipes. If you do not regularly remove these deposits, they eventually form a blockage and water can no longer drain away.

The shops are full of granules, gels and power foams that claim to help you clear your drains in no time. However, in the end, these chemical cleaners often only have one effect: The drain becomes permanently clogged. However, if the drain in the washbasin or sink is clogged, you don't have to immediately reach for the drain-cleaner – many tried-and-tested household remedies also help you to clean blocked drains and pipes.