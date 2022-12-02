Do home remedies help with weed removal?

Definitively, home remedies if used correctly, are very effective and an alternative when professional garden tools are not available. Of course, it depends on how much time you want to invest in dealing with the matter. If you want to remove weeds quickly and as easily as possible, it is better to reach for professional tools. However, botanists and all-around gardening enthusiasts know that there are some home remedy tricks that can make weed removal easier.

Hot water is a traditional home remedy and removes weeds permanently. For example, you could pour boiling potato or pasta water over the offending weed instead of simply pouring it down the sink. The bubbling hot water destroys all the cells of the weed, however, to increase the effect, you have to repeat this process several times. Another disadvantage is that the weeds do not disappear immediately, it takes a while.

Another option is to "smother" the weeds. This works well, with bark mulch which can be purchased from garden centres. Bark mulch contains tannins that suppress the germination of weeds.