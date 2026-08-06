The ergonomic shoulder strap allows you to work with Kärcher's battery powered garden tools for longer periods without feeling the physical strain. It is comfortable to wear and takes the weight off the user. Compatible with the weed removers WRE 4 Battery, WRE 18-55, the leaf blowers and blower vacs BLV 36-240 and BLV 18-200, as well as other battery powered garden tools.