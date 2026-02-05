The LTR 3-18 Dual battery lawn trimmer is a particularly powerful and convenient solution for trimming lawns and lawn edges with precision. The powerful 36-volt motor gets all the energy it needs from two 18-volt lithium-ion batteries and delivers an impressive performance. The adjustable two-part handle and the telescopic function for the shaft of the trimmer are designed for ergonomics. The rotating cutting string ensures a precise lawn cut and is kept at a safe distance from plants and trees by the folding plant guard. Whether it's tight corners or difficult spots in the garden, this cordless trimmer masters every challenge. Since the angle of the trimmer head can also be adjusted, you can even achieve clean trimming results under obstacles or on slopes. The automatic adjustment of the trimmer thread ensures a perfect thread length and an accurate cut every time.