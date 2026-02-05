Battery lawn trimmer LTR 3-18 Dual
Powerful, efficient and comfortable – the high-performance 36 V motor powered by two 18 V batteries puts the fun into lawn trimming. Also highly effective on long grass.
The LTR 3-18 Dual battery lawn trimmer is a particularly powerful and convenient solution for trimming lawns and lawn edges with precision. The powerful 36-volt motor gets all the energy it needs from two 18-volt lithium-ion batteries and delivers an impressive performance. The adjustable two-part handle and the telescopic function for the shaft of the trimmer are designed for ergonomics. The rotating cutting string ensures a precise lawn cut and is kept at a safe distance from plants and trees by the folding plant guard. Whether it's tight corners or difficult spots in the garden, this cordless trimmer masters every challenge. Since the angle of the trimmer head can also be adjusted, you can even achieve clean trimming results under obstacles or on slopes. The automatic adjustment of the trimmer thread ensures a perfect thread length and an accurate cut every time.
Features and benefits
36 V powerPowerful 36 V motor powered by two 18 V lithium-ion batteries.
Efficient cutting systemThe cutting function makes light work of corners and tight spaces in the garden. The twisted line guarantees a precise cut and quiet operation.
Edge cuttingRotating trimmer head for clean, crisp lawn edges along patios and paths.
Adjustable trimmer head
- Ergonomic trimming solution, even under low obstacles such as garden benches.
Fold-out plant guard
- Protects plants from damage when trimming alongside flowerbeds and close to trees.
Telescopic handle
- Adapts to suit the height of the individual user. For an upright working position that prevents backache and injury.
Ergonomic handle design
- Rubberised handle for a secure grip and extra comfort.
- The angle of the two-part handle is adjustable for an ergonomic and relaxed posture.
Automatic line extension
- Automatic adjustment guarantees the line is always the ideal length for the job.
Optimum use of trimmer blades
- Ideal for particularly work-intensive jobs, such as weeding.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: shows the remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- The two exchangeable batteries can be used with all other devices in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform.
Specifications
Technical data
|Motor voltage (V)
|36
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting diameter (cm)
|30
|Strimmer cutter
|Line head
|Thread extension
|automatic
|Trimmer line geometry
|twisted
|Line diameter (mm)
|2
|Speed regulation
|no
|Speed (rpm)
|8000
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|2
|Performance per battery charge * (m)
|max. 600 (2,5 Ah) / max. 1200 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 35 (2,5 Ah) / max. 70 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|345 x 350 x 1285
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Shoulder strap
Equipment
- Coil
- Plant guard
- Tilt adjustment
- Additional handle
- Rotatable trimmer head
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn
- Lawn edges