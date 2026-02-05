Battery lawn trimmer LTR 3-18 Dual Battery Set
All-rounder and powerhouse – trims long grass efficiently with a powerful 36 V motor and cuts those awkward areas the lawn mower can't get to. Two 18 V batteries and battery charger included.
Efficiency, precision and comfort – all combined in one device. With the LTR 3-18 Dual Battery Set battery lawn trimmer, gardening becomes a pleasure. The powerful 36-volt motor gets all the energy it needs from two 18-volt lithium-ion batteries and delivers an impressive performance. The adjustable two-part handle and the telescopic design of the shaft make it comfortable to operate, since the device can always be used in an upright position that is gentle on the back. Whether it's large areas or hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, this battery lawn trimmer does it all with ease. The rotating cutting thread ensures precision cutting on lawns, while the folding plant guard makes sure that plants and trees remain protected during use. The angle of the trimmer head can be adjusted as required to trim under obstacles or on slopes. Two rechargeable batteries and a fast charger are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
36 V powerPowerful 36 V motor powered by two 18 V lithium-ion batteries.
Efficient cutting systemThe cutting function makes light work of corners and tight spaces in the garden. The twisted line guarantees a precise cut and quiet operation.
Edge cuttingRotating trimmer head for clean, crisp lawn edges along patios and paths.
Adjustable trimmer head
- Ergonomic trimming solution, even under low obstacles such as garden benches.
Fold-out plant guard
- Protects plants from damage when trimming alongside flowerbeds and close to trees.
Telescopic handle
- Adapts to suit the height of the individual user. For an upright working position that prevents backache and injury.
Ergonomic handle design
- Rubberised handle for a secure grip and extra comfort.
- The angle of the two-part handle is adjustable for an ergonomic and relaxed posture.
Automatic line extension
- Automatic adjustment guarantees the line is always the ideal length for the job.
Optimum use of trimmer blades
- Ideal for particularly work-intensive jobs, such as weeding.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: shows the remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- The two exchangeable batteries can be used with all other devices in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform.
Specifications
Technical data
|Motor voltage (V)
|36
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting diameter (cm)
|30
|Strimmer cutter
|Line head
|Thread extension
|automatic
|Trimmer line geometry
|twisted
|Line diameter (mm)
|2
|Speed regulation
|no
|Speed (rpm)
|8000
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|2
|Performance per battery charge * (m)
|max. 480 (2,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 28 (2,0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|44 / 83
|Charging current (A)
|2,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|345 x 350 x 1285
Scope of supply
- Versions: Batteries and charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.0 Ah Battery Power battery (2 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (2 pc.)
- Shoulder strap
Equipment
- Coil
- Plant guard
- Tilt adjustment
- Additional handle
- Rotatable trimmer head
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn
- Lawn edges