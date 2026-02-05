Efficiency, precision and comfort – all combined in one device. With the LTR 3-18 Dual Battery Set battery lawn trimmer, gardening becomes a pleasure. The powerful 36-volt motor gets all the energy it needs from two 18-volt lithium-ion batteries and delivers an impressive performance. The adjustable two-part handle and the telescopic design of the shaft make it comfortable to operate, since the device can always be used in an upright position that is gentle on the back. Whether it's large areas or hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, this battery lawn trimmer does it all with ease. The rotating cutting thread ensures precision cutting on lawns, while the folding plant guard makes sure that plants and trees remain protected during use. The angle of the trimmer head can be adjusted as required to trim under obstacles or on slopes. Two rechargeable batteries and a fast charger are included in the scope of supply.