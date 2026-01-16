Battery weed remover WRE 18-55
For removing moss and weeds on hard surfaces: the WRE 18-55 battery weed remover with an innovative brush head, guide and a tool-free bristle rink changing system.
The WRE 18-55 battery weed remover is an innovative and back-friendly tool for pulling up weeds. Combining a powerful motor, a high brush rotational speed and an adjustable brush head with highly effective nylon bristles, it effortlessly removes dry moss and persistent weeds, such as dandelions, from hard surfaces. In addition, the bristle rink is easy to change with the new locking system – no tools needed. The ergonomic design of the battery weed remover guarantees that it is comfortable to work with, without requiring you to crawl around on the ground. Battery and battery charger are not included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Innovative nylon brushSpecially aligned nylon bristles and a high brush rotational speed for the superficial removal of dry moss and weeds.
Proximity assistThe 360° rotatable hemisphere at the cap promotes the optimal effortless working posture.
Bristle replacement without toolsFor easily changing the worn bristle rink.
Swivelling cleaning head
- Angles can be individually adjusted to suit different cleaning situations and people of different heights.
Aluminium telescopic handle
- Enables an upright working position, even for people of different heights.
Ergonomic handle design
- Comfortable working position which also takes it easy on your back.
Loop for hanging the device integrated into the handle
- For simple storage/hanging.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Guarantees maximum mobility and flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Brush speed (rpm)
|2300 - 2800
|Brush diameter (mm)
|180
|Bristle material
|Nylon
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|max. 15 (2,5 Ah) / max. 30 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 15 (2,5 Ah) / approx. 30 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1320 x 230 x 380
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Bristle rink: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Splash guard
- Parking position
- Aluminium telescopic handle
- Hanging storage loop
- Safety switch
Videos
Application areas
- Moss
- Weeds
- Stone surfaces