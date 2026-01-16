The WRE 18-55 battery weed remover is an innovative and back-friendly tool for pulling up weeds. Combining a powerful motor, a high brush rotational speed and an adjustable brush head with highly effective nylon bristles, it effortlessly removes dry moss and persistent weeds, such as dandelions, from hard surfaces. In addition, the bristle rink is easy to change with the new locking system – no tools needed. The ergonomic design of the battery weed remover guarantees that it is comfortable to work with, without requiring you to crawl around on the ground. Battery and battery charger are not included in the scope of supply.