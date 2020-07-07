BRING BACK THE WOW

A great focus: What customers are doing with Kärcher

Scrub. Vacuum. Clean the windows. Sweep. Dry ice blast. Pressure wash. There are countless ways to clean dirt from places and objects. Whether it is at home, at the office or cleaning construction machinery – we rarely think about what is really involved. At its heart though, all of this is about preserving the property’s value and longevity. This may sound unwieldy, but in times of sustainability and resource conservation it is more than appropriate. And the best motivation of all is to bring back a bit of cherished wonder into our day-to-day lives.

For a long time, Kärcher had no strategic marketing policy, but a lot has changed in recent years. In 2010, we standardised our corporate image and “make a difference” has since become our established core message. Now, the company has brought on board a “tailor-made agency” called antoni boost as our marketing communications partner – with a team 100 % responsible for Kärcher. Our aim is to bring our overall image further up to date and add in more emotion.