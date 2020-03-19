Professional steam cleaners and steam vacuum cleaners for disinfection cleaning

Professional steam cleaners and steam vacuum cleaners are proven machines for disinfection cleaning. In order to ensure adequate hygiene and to combat harmful germs or viruses, they are an effective and time-saving cleaning solution due to the high cleaning temperature.

Hygienic and thorough cleaning with professional steam cleaners and vacuum cleaners

When cleaning walls, floors or furniture, germs, bacteria and viruses can be effectively fought with professional steam cleaners. The steam emerges from the nozzle in very fine droplets and, depending on the type of appliance, at a maximum temperature of 100 °C and a maximum pressure of 3 to 4 bar. The acceleration is about 170 km/h. Therefore, the steam reaches all cracks or rubber folds where brushes or cloths can hardly reach. In this way, hard-to-reach areas can be cleaned hygienically and thoroughly.

Hygienic, cost-saving and environmentally friendly: Professional steam cleaners clean all hard surfaces without the use of chemical cleaning agents.

 

 

Steam vacuum cleaner

Professional steam vacuum cleaners are suitable for the effective cleaning of all hard surfaces. With the appropriate accessories, a targeted cleaning is possible. They also offer the possibility of using chemicals for pre-treatment in the case of heavy soiling and to take up the dirt liquor again via a suck-back system. To remove dirt residues, they also have their own rinsing programs for the suction hose and pipe.

