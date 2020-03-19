Professional steam cleaners and steam vacuum cleaners for disinfection cleaning

Hygienic and thorough cleaning with professional steam cleaners and vacuum cleaners

When cleaning walls, floors or furniture, germs, bacteria and viruses can be effectively fought with professional steam cleaners. The steam emerges from the nozzle in very fine droplets and, depending on the type of appliance, at a maximum temperature of 100 °C and a maximum pressure of 3 to 4 bar. The acceleration is about 170 km/h. Therefore, the steam reaches all cracks or rubber folds where brushes or cloths can hardly reach. In this way, hard-to-reach areas can be cleaned hygienically and thoroughly.