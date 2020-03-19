Steam cleaners for home users: hygienic cleaning without chemicals
Steam cleaners not only remove stubborn dirt, but they are also an effective remedy for viruses and bacteria. We explain what makes cleaning with steam so special and what to look out for when using it.
Hygienic and pore-deep cleanliness through steam
Steam cleaners have always stood for pore-deep cleanliness and function without chemical cleaning agents. In times of increased hygiene awareness, these properties are more in demand than ever. The devices can be used almost anywhere in the household and are suitable, among other things, for hygienically cleaning door handles, fittings and surfaces.
Why does steam clean so well?
Steam cleaners offer more hygiene and higher cleaning performance than conventional manual cleaning methods with detergents. The secret of cleaning steam lies in the combination of steam and temperature. Water is heated in the device until it boils - this creates hot steam. This steam then leaves the accessories (floor nozzle, hand nozzle, etc.) at around 100 ° C. The tiny steam particles are thrown against the surface at up to 170 km/h. As a result, the steam gets into all cracks and pores and also cleans where ordinary cleaning textiles cannot reach. Stubborn and greasy dirt is loosened in a matter of seconds, after which cleaned surfaces stay clean for longer.
Allergy sufferers and parents can breathe easy
People suffering from allergies benefit twice: in contrast to cleaning solutions, steam condensate does not leave any potentially allergenic residues on the cleaned surface. Also, steam binds dust, which means that no allergens are whirled up: This also noticeably improves the indoor climate and reduces the burden on the respiratory tract.
The absence of chemical cleaning agents is also particularly relevant if there are small children in the household. Babies crawl across the floor and like to put objects in their mouths. Allergic reactions or skin irritation caused by detergent residues are no longer an issue with steam.
Suitable for continuous operation
Cleaning for hours with chemical cleaning agents can irritate the respiratory tract; this can be avoided with steam cleaners. Since steam cleaners only need electricity and water, they can also be used for an almost unlimited time - with many models, the water can even be refilled during operation.