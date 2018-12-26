“A token of appreciation"

"Expectations between New York and Miami” - Zoltan Gogh, AIDA Cruises

On the one hand, cleanliness is a basic service in the hotel industry; on the other, it has a significant influence on the whole travel experience. This is why we have been focussing closely on the subject of cleaning on our ships for quite some time. Fact is: when everything is as it should be, cleanliness is perceived as normal; when something is not in order, this results in great dissatisfaction on the part of our guests. We understand this. For this reason, we are committed to avoiding this from occurring in the first place.

The cabin must be 100 per cent perfect, because this is where our guest is staying. Here, in particular, the bed and bathroom are very important. The same applies for hygiene in the spa area. In cooperation with Kärcher, we have developed a cleaning concept that places us in a position to do two things: on the one hand, thanks to modern technology, we perform our tasks in top quality. On the other hand, we are considerably faster, so that our employees have more time to look after their guests. The ecological aspect is becoming increasingly important to them. Thus we have reduced the use of chemical cleaning agents, yet without sacrificing high hygiene standards.

Perhaps an interesting observation to end off on: we experience quite different expectations, which are probably related to different cultural influences. When I was on our ships, for example, I noticed that guests from Northern Europe sometimes attach importance to other things than guests from Southern Europe – cleanliness is important to everyone, but not to the same extent.

Zoltan Gogh studied tourism management and then worked for a cruise company. In doing so, he fulfilled his life's dream of combining travel and work. Today he is responsible for the housekeeping of the AIDA fleet and, as such, responsible for the well-being of about 30,000 guests a week.