3-way distributor

3-way distributor with 3 independent, individually adjustable water connections. Ideal for connecting three hoses to one individual tap. (G1 tap connector, G3/4 reduction piece.)

High-quality 3-way tap adapter with G1 tap adapter and G3/4 reducer for watering with up to three hoses at the same time. The 3-way tap adapter has three tap adapters with three independent, infinitely variable controllers and is characterised by an optimised water flow. It is universally usable with all common garden hoses and impresses with robust quality and an ergonomic design for pleasant and simple handling. The smooth union nut with the robust internal thread guarantees easy and comfortable fixing at the tap. The 3-way tap adapter is compatible with most of the available hook-and-loop systems.

Features and benefits
Three water outlets which can be regulated independently of each other.
With integrated pre-filter
Smooth-running union joint
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 60 x 22 x 180

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Videos
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Garden tools and equipment
