Two-way connector

Two-way connector with two separate flow control options. Ideal for connecting two hoses to a single tap with 3/4" thread.

Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, two-way connector with two separate flow control options. Ideal for connecting two hoses to a single tap with 3/4" -thread. This high-quality universal two-way connector is suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. The two-way connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all commercially available click systems.

Features and benefits
2 separate adjustable water connections
  • Ideal for the connection of two hoses to a single tap with G3/4-thread.
Specifications

Technical data

Thread size G3/4
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 105 x 39 x 235
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Garden tools and equipment
