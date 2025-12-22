The CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, tablet RM 760 ensures excellent cleaning results with particularly short drying times thanks to innovative iCapsol technology. The dissolving tabs are individually packaged in a practical water-soluble film, making it very easy to dispense the right amount and making them safe to use. The powerful deep cleaner for spray extraction with our Puzzi spray extraction cleaners and carpet cleaning machines reliably removes even heavy oil, grease and mineral-based dirt. There is no need to rinse, because the innovative, time-saving (and cost-saving) iCapsol technology literally encapsulates the dirt when cleaning textile floor coverings, so that it crystallises as it dries and can then simply be vacuumed up with a vacuum brush with no need to rinse. The phosphate-free CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, tablet RM 760 has Woolsafe certification, meaning it is suitable for floor coverings made of both synthetic and natural fibres.