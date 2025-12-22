CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 760 Tablet, 16Tablets

Deep cleaning tabs in water-soluble film. With smart iCapsol technology for spray extraction without any rinsing. Suitable for all types of textile floor coverings (incl. wool fibres).

The CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, tablet RM 760 ensures excellent cleaning results with particularly short drying times thanks to innovative iCapsol technology. The dissolving tabs are individually packaged in a practical water-soluble film, making it very easy to dispense the right amount and making them safe to use. The powerful deep cleaner for spray extraction with our Puzzi spray extraction cleaners and carpet cleaning machines reliably removes even heavy oil, grease and mineral-based dirt. There is no need to rinse, because the innovative, time-saving (and cost-saving) iCapsol technology literally encapsulates the dirt when cleaning textile floor coverings, so that it crystallises as it dries and can then simply be vacuumed up with a vacuum brush with no need to rinse. The phosphate-free CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, tablet RM 760 has Woolsafe certification, meaning it is suitable for floor coverings made of both synthetic and natural fibres.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Tablets) 16
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 20
pH value 8.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 72 x 61 x 141
Application areas
  • Car preparation
  • Textile surfaces
