Vital Oxide®, 4 gallon - case

Vital Oxide® hospital is a no rinse sanitizer for food contact surfaces (D2). Vital Oxide kills harmful bacteria, mold and mildew, deodorizes and eliminates allergens.

Vital Oxide is a hospital grade disinfectant sanitizer with 9 key attributes. Disinfection, Sanitizing, Odor Elimination, Carpet Sanitization, Allergen Removal, Kills Mold and Mildew, Kills biofilm, Parvo, Distemper, Tuberculous. Sanitizer dilution is NSF approved as a no rinse sanitizer for non-porous food contact surfaces. (US Only).

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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