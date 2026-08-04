Vital Oxide®, 4 gallon - case
Vital Oxide® hospital is a no rinse sanitizer for food contact surfaces (D2). Vital Oxide kills harmful bacteria, mold and mildew, deodorizes and eliminates allergens.
Vital Oxide is a hospital grade disinfectant sanitizer with 9 key attributes. Disinfection, Sanitizing, Odor Elimination, Carpet Sanitization, Allergen Removal, Kills Mold and Mildew, Kills biofilm, Parvo, Distemper, Tuberculous. Sanitizer dilution is NSF approved as a no rinse sanitizer for non-porous food contact surfaces. (US Only).