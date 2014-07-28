ECO!Cleaning – a new age of efficiency

ECO!Cleaning

Components of the ECO!Cleaning concept:

The three ECO!Lines shown below are the operative basis of ECO!Cleaning. Their specific focus on cleaning tasks and workflows leads to optimum cleaning results, thanks to equipment that is perfectly tailored to the building. An ultimate improvement in quality and performance is possible with Kärcher training and familiarisation.

ECO!Cleaning First Line

ECO!First Line

Minimum cost for maximum results. The ECO!First Line contains special equipment for the daily cleaning of visible dirt, for example in office areas and public facilities.

cleanline

ECO!Clean Line

Hygienically perfect results. The ECO!Clean Line is specially equipped for cleaning sensitive and hygienic areas in accordance with hygiene guidelines, for example in sanitary facilities and communal areas.

powerline

ECO!Power Line

Maximum value retention through optimally adapted equipment. The ECO!Power Line is tailored to value-retaining cleaning by skilled employees at fixed intervals.

ECO!Cleaning Beratung

Professional advice and support – any time

Advice from the Kärcher ECO!Team on individual machine and staff deployment to ensure optimal cleaning results.

  • Training sessions: individually and/or in groups
  • Familiarisation sessions: on-site and/or in the Kärcher Academy, Winnenden
  • Calculating costings
ECO!Manager Teaser

ECO!Manager

This tool allows you to plan, record and monitor various facility management activities. Moreover, the system provides a complete overview of cleaning activities, working hours, checks, damage to the building, documentation of individual cleaning activities and machine inventory. The ECO!Manager is designed for anyone looking to manage their FM activities in an innovative way.


You can find more information under ECO!Manager

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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