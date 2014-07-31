ECO!Power Line
Maximum value retention through optimally adapted equipment. The ECO!Power Line is tailored to value-retaining cleaning by skilled employees at fixed intervals.
Optimal machine use
Efficient cleaning machines and accessories lead to a minimisation of the cost and optimisation of the handling, and, as a result, to a noticeable reduction in costs. Kärcher training and familiarisation ensure a high level of efficiency with regard to performance and quality of cleaning.
Manage, plan, monitor and check your machines. You can find more information under Kärcher Fleet