ECO!Power Line

Maximum value retention through optimally adapted equipment. The ECO!Power Line is tailored to value-retaining cleaning by skilled employees at fixed intervals.

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Optimal machine use

Efficient cleaning machines and accessories lead to a minimisation of the cost and optimisation of the handling, and, as a result, to a noticeable reduction in costs. Kärcher training and familiarisation ensure a high level of efficiency with regard to performance and quality of cleaning.

Manage, plan, monitor and check your machines. You can find more information under Kärcher Fleet

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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