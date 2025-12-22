Scrubber dryers BD 30/4 C Bp Pack Li
Flexible application, ultra compact shape, weighs only 20 kg: the battery powered BD 30/4 C Bp Pack scrubber drier for quick cleaning of surfaces of up to 300 m².
Battery powered and thus free from cords and the tripping hazards associated with them, our BD 30/4 C Bp Pack ultra compact scrubber drier gives an impressive performance on small areas of up to 300 m². Whether on natural or artificial stone, epoxy resin, linoleum or PVC: significantly faster and more thorough than cleaning by hand, the machine also suctions in reverse if needed and, thanks to the rotary squeegees, in all other manoeuvres as well. The well-designed and extremely simple operating concept with colour-coded control elements can also be seen in the quick and easy replacement of the powerful and quickly rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Incidentally, the machine's light weight of only about 20 kilograms facilitates its use on different floors, even when there is no lift.
Features and benefits
Powerful lithium-ion battery includedCompletely maintenance-free, with a battery life several times longer than that of conventional batteries. Trouble-free partial or intermediate charging possible.
Minimal dimensionsLow space requirements for storage. Can also be transported in a standard car.
All-round squeegeeReliable suction of water, even when cornering tightly. Backward suction also possible, if needed. Including soft, oil-resistant polyurethane suction lips.
Small, external battery charger included
- Easy to stow away.
- Can be used at any socket.
- Makes possible short charging times.
Consistently high-quality components and materials
- Lock and chassis made of high-quality aluminium.
- Robust, durable quality.
Economical eco!efficiency mode
- Helps to save water and extends the battery run time.
- Reduces costs thanks to longer cleaning intervals and reduced detergent consumption.
- Reduces the operating noise.
Extremely compact, agile and manoeuvrable
- Efficient cleaning of small and even significantly cluttered areas.
- Adjustable handle makes it possible to drive away from walls at a 90° angle.
Low machine weight (20 kg)
- Makes transport easier.
- No lift is required for use on different storeys.
- Can even be effortlessly stored in a car by just one person.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|280
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|325
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|4 / 4
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|900
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|600
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36.5 / 5.2
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 1
|Battery charging time (h)
|3
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|150
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|20 / 10
|Water consumption (l/min)
|1
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|max. 70
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 240
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|19.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|555 x 375 x 1050
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery charger
- Transport wheels
- Squeegee, curved
Equipment
- Two-tank system
