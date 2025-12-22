Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/50-4 Cage
This product uses up to 500 bar of pressure to remove even the most stubborn dirt. The robust cage design provides all-round protection and enables safe crane loading. With sack-trolley principle for easy transportation.
Handy and convienent: The lance holder and the integrated hose hook ensures that the accessory is ready at the machine. The hour meter always shows the exact operating time of the pump. Safe Storage: Accessories and tools are stored in a protected box. Easy to move: The pushcart principle makes it possible to eassily transport the machine even to areas that are difficult to access. Reliable and safe: Kärchers high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure. The optional dry-run cut-out protects the machine as well as the user.
Features and benefits
High-performance crankshaft pump
- Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
Safe storage
- Accessories and tools are stored in a protected compartment. This means that everything is always in its place.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 - max. 500 / 15 - max. 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 900
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Fuel
|Electric
|Motor rating (kW)
|15
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|440
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Pump type
|Maximum performance Kärcher crankshaft pump
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|150
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|195
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|930 x 800 x 920
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Industrial trigger gun
- Stainless steel spray lance: 700 mm
- Flat jet nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Heavy duty
- Safety valve
- Elapsed time counter