The T 15/1 Adv HEPA dry vacuum cleaner is characterised by first-class suction power, ultra-quiet operation, robustness, an impressive price-performance ratio and a comprehensive range of accessories. Thanks to the HEPA 14 filter, compliance with the highest safety standards is guaranteed in hygiene-sensitive areas. Its robustness is evident in features such as the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. Resources are conserved right from the start thanks to its 45 percent recycled material* content. As the 15/1 Adv HEPA operates ultra-quietly at only 52 dB(A) with high suction power, it is best suited to daytime cleaning and noise-sensitive locations. It is compact, tilt-proof and manoeuvrable, and has a hopper volume of 15 litres. With the foldable carrying handle, the vacuum cleaner can be transported ergonomically and close to the body. The crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle are included and can always be stored on the vacuum cleaner within easy reach. Particularly extensive accessories are included in the scope of supply of the T 15/1 Adv HEPA: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight, height-adjustable telescopic suction tube made from aluminium, switchable floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle and HEPA 14 filter.