High level of operating comfort and strong suction power combined in one machine for you! The surprisingly affordable T 8/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner beams on the one hand with excellent cleaning performance and an 8 litre catch pan that guarantees long work intervals. On the other hand, the clever operating concept of the lightweight machine facilitates work. The large foot switch and the practical suction tube holder are just one part of the comfort concept. The ergonomic handle and the robust chassis with 2 smooth-running rollers and castors make it easy to transport the machine over steps or even across longer distances. Even changing the filter bag is unbelievably simple and fast thanks to two tabs at the turbine head. The large permanent filter made for optimal dust separation is also washable.