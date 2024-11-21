OUR DIGITAL CLEANING SOLUTIONS
Process-optimised, efficient and resource-saving – say hello to networked cleaning. Change your process management, start your dynamic cleaning experience and make your equipment fleet fit for the leap into the digital world.
There are many economic advantages to digitization as well as it strengthening your company’s sustainability efforts. Today is the perfect day to say goodbye to your established, digital structures. Why? Many current solutions are born out of necessity and are aging and reaching their limits. With Kärcher’s digital solutions, you can professionalise your service portfolio in a collaborative, simple and budget-friendly way. Take your cleaning business services to a whole new level and learn more about how our equipment management combined with soniq software can benefit your business.
Kärcher offers various digital solutions that can take your daily cleaning business to a completely new level.
Equipment management
You can’t be everywhere, but your knowledge can be: With our Connect modules, you ensure that your equipment is fit for the future. By optimally controlling your cleaning fleet, you save time and resources. This is how you get the most out of your machinery during its daily use.
SONIQ
soniq IQ makes professional cleaning even smarter: The software solution for commercial cleaning bundles together everything professionals need on a single platform – from fleet management and personnel management to sensor-controlled cleaning planning. You benefit not only from digitalised equipment management, but also from numerous other innovative business tools.