Connection adaptor for pumps (axial/radial), G1

The PerfectConnect connection adaptor (axial/radial) connects Kärcher pumps with a G1 internal thread to water connections and accessories by other manufacturers, as well as older Kärcher accessories.

With the help of the connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to a water connection with internal thread – whether on the suction side or the pressure side. Ideal for G1 (33.3 mm) to G1 (33.3 mm) connection threads. On one side of the adaptor, there is a standard G1 thread with an axial sealing principle (serial number [2] on the product); on the other side, there is a standard G1 thread with a radial sealing principle (series number [1] on the product). The radial PerfectConnect sealing principle of the BP accessories ensures exceptionally easy assembly and highly reliable sealing which guarantees trouble-free pump operation. In this way, accessories by other manufacturers as well as older Kärcher accessories (series number [2]) can be connected to the Kärcher pumps with the radial sealing principle (series number [1]). Furthermore, radial sealing accessories from the PerfectConnect range by Kärcher (series number [1]) can be connected to all conventional axial sealing pumps (series number [2]).

Features and benefits
Connection adapter
  • Quick connection of water connections with internal thread to a pump with internal thread.
Optimised connection thread
  • Secure sealing of the adapter without sealing tape, etc.
Toolless assembly
  • Connection does not require tools.
Specifications

Technical data

Thread size G1
Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 36 x 72 x 36

Equipment

  • Accessories in Kärcher PerfectConnect range
Application areas
  • Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
  • Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
  • Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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