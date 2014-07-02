Electronic pressure switch with dry-run cut-out for pumps
Electronic pressure switch automatically starts/stops the pump on demand. Float switch automatically starts and stops the pump and prevents dry running.
Electronic pressure switch automatically starts and stops the pump on demand on the pressure side. Float switch automatically starts/stops the pump and prevents dry running. The ideal solution for converting a garden pump to a high-pressure pump for domestic use. Electronic pressure switch available with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm).
Features and benefits
Electronic pressure switch
- Switches the pump on and off automatically based on the amount of water required.
Electronic pressure switch with dry-run protection
- Ideal for converting a garden pump into an electronic booster pump
Integrated dry-run protection
- If water is not running through the pump on the suction side, the dry-run protection protects the pump against damage and switches it off automatically.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|135 x 100 x 190
Application areas
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells