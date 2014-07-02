Garden hose adapter

Adapter for garden hose connection – suitable for attaching all Kärcher brushes to garden hoses with the quick-coupling system.

The garden hose adapter is used for the direct connection of all Kärcher brushes to garden hoses with the quick-coupling system. Water can be regulated and stopped directly at the adapter.

Features and benefits
Quick-coupling system
  • Faster connection of all Kärcher brushes to garden hoses.
Regulates and stops water directly at the adaptor
  • Comfortable device operation.
Garden hose adaptor
  • Easy handling.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 112 x 39 x 39
