Wheel washing brush
Wheel washing brush for effective cleaning also in difficult to reach areas. Uniform 360° water distribution for a perfect cleaning result.
Wheel washing brush with all-round bristles ensures extremely effective cleaning. Brush reaches difficult to reach areas and gets into the smallest gaps for thoroughly wheels or spokes. Uniform 360° water distribution for dissolving and flushing away the dirt. Quality bristles provide for a gentle and efficient cleaning action. Excellent all-round cleaning results. Includes union nut for secure spray gun connection and ergonomic handle for ease of use. In brief: The ideal solution for shiny clean wheels and spokes. Wheel washing brush suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Uniform water distribution over 360°
- Cleans evenly and removes stubborn dirt.
High-quality brushes
- Efficient and gentle cleaning action
Cleaning agent application
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Rotating brushes
- Effortless cleaning in hard to reach places and small gaps
Wheel Wash Brush
- For all motor vehicle types
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|422 x 80 x 101