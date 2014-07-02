Rotating wash brush for < 800 l/h machines, nylon bristles
The rotating wash brush gently removes fine dust and traffic film from all surfaces. Temperature resistant up to 60°C. (M 18 x 1.5, replaceable brush insert).
Features and benefits
Rotating water-powered wash brush
- No additional motor for brush drive required.
- Compact and lightweight construction style.
Attaches to spray lance (connection M 18 x 1.5)
- Simple and robust.
Nylon bristles
- Surfaces are protected.
High mechanical cleaning power thanks to rotation
- Outstanding cleaning performance.
- Lower time demand compared to standard wash brushes.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 800
|Material
|Nylon
|Connection thread
|M 18
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.1