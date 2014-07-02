Suction hose available in bulk
Vacuum-resistant spiral hose can be cut to length for connection to submersible, garden, submersible pressure pumps and high-pressure pumps.
Vacuum-resistant spiral hose 3/4", 25 m available in bulk for general use. Hose can be cut to the required length. Can be used together with Kärcher adapters and Kärcher suction filters as individual sets. Ideal for connection to submersible pumps, garden pumps, submersible pressure pumps, high-pressure pumps for domestic use.
Features and benefits
By the metre
- Hoses can be cut to individual lengths. Can be used as individual suction hose kits in combination with connection pieces and suction filters.
Vacuum-resistant spiral hose
- Flexible hose for drawing water and pumping water
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|25
|Diameter
|3/4″
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|4.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 380 x 152
Application areas
- Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.