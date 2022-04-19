Bicarbonate of soda: This versatile household remedy is also a great help in removing significant dirt on the hob or in the oven. To do so, mix bicarbonate of soda powder with water in a 1:1 ratio and apply the paste to the burnt-on areas. Leave it to work for around 30 minutes. When loosening burnt-on food, the bicarbonate of soda first begins to foam, then gradually dries out. Finally, the dried powder simply needs to be removed from the hob or oven. If you don't have any bicarbonate of soda to hand, baking powder will do. It has the same effect.

Another household remedy that has proven its use is vinegar: You can use kitchen vinegar or vinegar essence. For light dirt, mix kitchen vinegar with some washing-up liquid and rub the mixture onto the affected area using a sponge. Leave it to work for a short time, then wipe the dirt residue off with a damp cloth. For stubborn dirt, fill a heatproof dish, such as a casserole dish, with water and add 2–3 tablespoons of vinegar essence. Then leave the dish in the oven for around 45 minutes at 150 °C. The resulting steam loosens the dirt. Leave the oven to cool down briefly, then wipe it all over with a damp cloth. Water with lemon juice can also be used instead of vinegar essence.

Salt: Burnt-on spots in the oven or on baking trays can also be removed using salt. Step 1: Dampen the bottom of the oven or the baking tray with a cloth. Step 2: Sprinkle enough salt over all the spots and burnt-on food so that they are covered in a white layer. Step 3: Heat the oven to 50 °C. Switch off the oven as soon as the salt turns brown. After it has cooled down, simply sweep the salt carefully out of the oven.