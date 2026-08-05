Premium Dust Mop Holder Lamello 60 cm
Sterilisable holder with squeegees (60 cm) and quick seal. For use with dust-binding disposable cloths during dry cleaning. Very easy to keep clean.
Ideal for daily maintenance cleaning with Kärcher dust-binding cloths: Sterilisable holder with squeegees (60 cm) and quick seal for particularly easy handling. The soft blades at the base of the holder further increase the dirt retention capacity of the disposable cloth used and compensate for any unevenness in the floor. The blade holder can also be sterilised for applications in hygiene-sensitive areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Textile usage
|Textiles Single-use
|Working width (cm)
|60
|Material
|PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|600 x 110
Videos
Application areas
- Floor - dry cleaning