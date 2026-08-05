Premium Dust Mop Holder Lamello 60 cm

Sterilisable holder with squeegees (60 cm) and quick seal. For use with dust-binding disposable cloths during dry cleaning. Very easy to keep clean.

Ideal for daily maintenance cleaning with Kärcher dust-binding cloths: Sterilisable holder with squeegees (60 cm) and quick seal for particularly easy handling. The soft blades at the base of the holder further increase the dirt retention capacity of the disposable cloth used and compensate for any unevenness in the floor. The blade holder can also be sterilised for applications in hygiene-sensitive areas.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED
Textile usage Textiles Single-use
Working width (cm) 60
Material PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.7
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 600 x 110
Premium Dust Mop Holder Lamello 60 cm
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Application areas
  • Floor - dry cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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