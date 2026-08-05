Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 60 cm
Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 60 cm for use with a suitable pad sole and Kärcher dust-binding cloths. With practical strap tape strips for attaching the 60 cm pad sole.
The practical strap tape strips make it incredibly easy to attach the 60 cm pad sole to this 60 cm wide duster. When used in combination with Kärcher dust-binding cloths, this delivers fast and thorough results when dry cleaning floors. Note: Pad sole, handle and dust-binding cloths are not included in the scope of delivery.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|STANDARD
|Working width (cm)
|60
|Material
|PA, glass fibre reinforced / PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.4
|Package weight (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|600 x 95
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|600 x 95 x 160
Videos
Application areas
- Floor - dry cleaning
- Floor - wet cleaning