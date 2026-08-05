Classic Dust Mop Holder 80 cm

Lightweight and 360° rotatable dust mop holder (80 cm) for dust mops (80 cm). Ideal for dry cleaning large areas filled with objects and furniture.

The Kärcher 80 cm dust mop holder is a lightweight and 360° rotatable mop holder for dust mops (80 cm). As cotton mops may shrink slightly during washing under certain circumstances, the fastening supports can be individually adjusted. The flexible handle connection means that the dust mop holder is ideal for cleaning large areas filled with objects and furniture. In addition, it is easy to reach corners and edges – enabling efficient dusting. The dust mop holder's low weight allows users to work effortlessly and without tiring.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme CLASSIC
Type of dirt Loose dirt
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 80
Material Steel, zinc-coated / PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 800 x 90
Classic Dust Mop Holder 80 cm
Videos
Application areas
  • Floor - dry cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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