Broom PVC 80 cm

Robust industrial broom for outside areas. With wooden stock, hard PVC bristles and metal holder. Suitable for all surfaces and types of dirt. 

Robust, durable and perfect for frequent cleaning applications in outside areas: the high quality industrial broom with wooden stock, hard-wearing PVC bristles and a metal holder makes it ideal for effective removal of any kind of contamination from any kind of surface.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of dirt Loose dirt
Programme CLASSIC
Working width (cm) 80
Material PVC / Wood / Steel, zinc-coated
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Application areas
  • Sweeping
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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