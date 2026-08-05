Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 60 cm

Short-fibre microfibre strap tape mop with hook-and-loop fastener for single-stage wiping on smooth and lightly structured hard floors. Suitable for the spray method and preconditioned applications.

The blue microfibre strap tape mop was specially developed for cleaning applications in hygiene-sensitive areas, such as care facilities. It is made of high-quality materials and has a handy strap tape fastener for simple attachment to and removal from the mop holder. Thanks to its short-fibre structure, the mop is ideal for cleaning smooth and lightly structured hard floors. The fine microfibres of the strap tape mop not only offer well-balanced, effortless sliding properties, but also outstanding absorption of moisture and thus also dirt and dust. The wider edges at the sides of the short-fibre mop reliably remove loose dirt from nooks and corners.  The 60 centimetre wide mop cover can be used both for the spray method and for preconditioned applications. 

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED
Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Floor structure Smooth and lightly structured
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 60
Textile attachment Hook&Loop
Material 85% PET / 15% PA
Textile material microfibre
Manufacturing type Pile knitted fabric (Cleaning layer)
Textile structure Loop pile
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Dryer temperature (°C) max. 60
Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 250
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²) 0.1 / 440
Package weight (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 600 / 120
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 600 x 120 x 15

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.

Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 60 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Cleaning agents
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CONTACT

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P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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