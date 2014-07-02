Inno Foam Set with detergent injector

High-pressure foam system with double lance (foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing). For use with mobile and stationary high-pressure and HDS pressure cleaners for cleaning or disinfection.

Inno foam kit with detergent injector - the innovative high-pressure foam system for use with mobile and stationary HD and HDS pressure cleaners for cleaning or disinfection. Double lance with foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing. The high-pressure detergent injector features a precise dosing valve (0-5%). Nozzle kits must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3.3
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India