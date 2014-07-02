Vario Power Jet Short 360° VP 145 S for K 2 – K 4

VP 145 S: The Vario Power Jet Short 360° with infinitely variable pressure regulation and adjustable 360° joint is ideal for cleaning areas that are difficult to reach.

VP 145 S: The lightweight Vario Power Jet Short 360° with infinitely variable pressure regulation and flexible and adjustable 360° joint is ideal for cleaning areas that are difficult to reach.

Features and benefits
Continuous adjustment
  • The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Time saving
  • No need to change spray lance.
Flexible joint
  • Adjustable 360° joint
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 166 x 42 x 62
Application areas
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Wheel housing
  • Flower tubs
  • Rubbish bins
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India