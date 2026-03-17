FloorPro Industrial Cleaner RM 69, 10l
Non-toxic industrial cleaner for removing common oil and grease stains during intermediate or maintenance cleaning of industrial floors in logistics centres and production environments.
A versatile choice for cleaning floors and surfaces, the FloorPro Industrial Cleaner RM 69 from Kärcher is particularly impressive for maintenance and intermediate cleaning of conventional industrial floors. It is suitable for both manual cleaning and cleaning with scrubber dryers – plus the extra low-foaming formula enables efficient use of the machine's tank volume. It effectively eliminates common oil and grease stains in logistics centres and production environments, leaving behind only a pleasant, fresh fragrance. In addition, the slightly alkaline, non-toxic and easily separable grease cleaner is ideal for use on dissipative ESD floors, flowing and cement screeds and surfaces coated with epoxy resin. Metalworking and paint processing companies also benefit from the silicone-free formulation.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|10
|Weight (kg)
|10
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Product
- Powerful intermediate and maintenance cleaner for heavily soiled industrial floors
- Very low foaming
- Effectively dissolves oil, grease and mineral stains
- Excellent cleaning performance
- Non-toxic
- Loosens heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling
- Can be used for mechanical or manual cleaning
- Rapidly separates oil/water in the oil separator.
- Rapidly effective
- Very high yield
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Wide range of applications: can be used for all water-resistant, alkali-sensitive (e.g. linoleum) and alkali-resistant (e.g. PVC) surfaces
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Videos
Application areas
- Floor cleaning