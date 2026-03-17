PartsPro Cleaner RM 39, 20l
Gentle cleaning and degreasing agent effectively removes oil, grease and soot stains from metal parts and provides temporary corrosion protection.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|10.5
|Weight (kg)
|22
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|23.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 237 x 430
Product
- Effective degreaser for high-pressure and parts cleaners
- Dissolves oil, grease and rust stains
- Protects metal parts from corrosion for short-term intermediate storage
- Gentle on materials
- Low-foam formulation
- pH value in concentrate approx. 10
- Yellowish liquid with characteristic smell
- NTA-free
- Free from nitrite and halogenated hydrocarbons
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Application areas
- Parts cleaning
- Surface degreasing