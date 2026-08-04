Automatic stainless steel hose reel, 40 m

Automatic hose reels provide the highest level of safety and convenience for winding and unwinding HP hoses. Compatible high-pressure hose, e.g. order no. 6.110-076.0 (ID 8, 40 m, 400 bar, 1x hose reel connection attachment kit).

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 40
Temperature (°C) max. 150
Max. pressure (bar) 250
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 52

Scope of supply

  • Hose reel
Accessories
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